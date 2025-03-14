Plans approved for 150-home Leamington development near new school

Plans have been approved for a new 150-home development near the new Oakley Grove school in Leamington.

The application for the Oakley Grove Phase 3 development on land off Harbury Lane and Oakley Wood Road were given permission to proceed by Warwick District Council’s planning committee at a meeting on Tuesday (March 11).

Miller Homes will build 60 of the homes as affordable housing, split between shared ownership and affordable rent properties as part of its Silver Willows estate, with the remaining 90 to be built and sold on the open market.

Before the meeting, council planning officers had recommended that the plans be approved by the committee.

The site for the Oakley Grove Phase 3 development on land off Harbury Lane and Oakley Wood Road in Leamington. Credit: Miller Homes,

But the council also received 41 letters from the public objecting to the plans on various grounds including insufficient infrastructure to support housing such as inadequate school places and doctors surgeries, too much building on Green Belt land south of the River Leam, loss of identity of the village of Bishops Tachbrook nearby, Inadequate mitigation of additional traffic on local roads, impact on wildlife and significant noise, traffic and light pollution caused by the building work.

Miller Homes has said it intends to begin building work on the land imminently, with a view to putting the first homes up for sale this spring, before welcoming its first residents later in 2025.

The developer will build a mix of one to five-bedroom homes at the Silver Willows scheme.

For more information on the Silver Willows development visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/west-midlands/silver-willows.aspx.

More information about the plans is available via Warwick District Council’s planning portal by searching for W/22/1104.