Plans approved to expand and create ‘national campus’ for guide dog charity near Leamington

Plans to expand a guide dog training centre near Leamington has been given the green light.

The application, which was submitted more than two years ago, was for the demolition of an empty building so a new single-storey training centre could be built at the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association's (GDBA) site in Banbury Road in Bishop's Tachbrook.

The new training centre is set to built on a section of land next to the national breeding centre, which the charity used for training before its the new centre was built in 2010.

The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association' national breeding facility in Bishop's Tachbrook. Photo by Google Streetview

According to the plans, the new building will also replace the existing outdated centre in Warwick New Road in Leamington.

It said: “GDBA seek to redevelop the site with a new single storey barn style building to provide enhanced training facilities to enable the relocation of the existing training centre to the site to create a new ‘National Campus for Breeding and Training of Guide Dogs’ with better facilities to meet the needs of the charity and to enhance visitor experience which plays an important role in the charity’s education programme.

“The centre will include guide dog day care facilities, training areas, staff meeting and work spaces, a hub space in the main entrance and other ancillary facilities.”

As well as the building, an additional 86 car parking spaces and bicycle parking will also be added to the site.

A Guide Dogs Golden Labrador puppy. Photo supplied by Guide Dogs

The documents added: “The relocation of the training centre activities from the somewhat outdated existing training centre located on Warwick New Road to the new Tollgate facility will enable a more efficient and better-quality operation for the charity.

"It will also unlock the Warwick New Road site for future residential development.”

The plans had also been supported by Bishops Tachbrook Parish Council and Cllr Andrew Day, Warwick District councillor for the Bishop’s Tachbrook ward.

The application was given the green light earlier in February via a delegated decision by Warwick District Council.

One of the dogs in Leamington. Photo supplied by Guide Dogs

In the decision report it said: “The proposal would provide a purpose-built guide dog training centre for the GDBA to replace their existing outdated facilities at Leamington Spa.

"The proposal would consolidate the GDBA's activities to form a modern campus type development combining the training centre with the National Breeding Centre. The proposals would help to support employment within the district.

The proposed design would sit sympathetically within this rural location and would not result in any significant harm to the visual amenity or character of the area.

"The development would not result in any unacceptable residential amenity, highway safety, flooding/drainage impacts and is acceptable in all other regards.”

A Guide Dogs spokesperson said: “This is an historic planning application, which was submitted in 2023.

"Guide Dogs is currently reviewing its property strategy, before making any further decisions about its two centres in the Leamington area.

“Leamington remains an important training location for our guide dogs, helping them to get used to real-world environments.”

To view the plans go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search W/23/0117.