Plans approved to extend speed limit and add speed bumps on major route in Kenilworth

The route is due to see an increase in traffic.

Plans to introduce speed bumps and extend the speed limit on a road in Kenilworth to 30mph have been approved.

The speed reduction on Warwick Road will be extended by 230m southwards to start just after the cricket pitch.

Warwickshire County Council said eight ‘speed cushions’ will be added to the road with street lighting.

Photo by Google Streetview

Although there were initially no plans to change the 50mph speed limit, new housing developments for Kenilworth School Sixth Form, Warwickshire Police’s Headquarters at Leek Wootton and the relocation of Kenilworth Rugby Club will see an increase in traffic use on that stretch of the road.

Construction work for the HS2 scheme and planned improvements to the Thickthorn Roundabout on the A46 also mean that Warwick Road will be the only main road access into town while the work is completed.

The inevitable increase in traffic will also mean that driving conditions are altered.

Residents on the Pavilions development have brought to the county council’s attention that they can feel isolated and that cars travelling at 50mph can impact on their safety.

A consultation was carried out on the proposals saw more than 200 responses in support and seven objections.

The street lighting which will be installed along the length of the works will be paid for through the Section 106 agreement with Bovis Homes, developers of the Pavilions housing development. The speed cushions are to be funded by Kenilworth Town Council through its Community Infrastructure Levy fund.

Cllr Rik Spencer, Warwickshire County Councillor for Kenilworth, St Johns, said: “Residents of the Pavilions have said that the speed of the cars travelling past the junction to the development makes them feel unsafe and isolated. This work will have a really positive impact on that.”

Cllr Jan Matecki, portfolio holder for transport and planning, added: "There was wide consultation on the proposals and a high level of feedback, with over 95 per cent of local stakeholders in support.