Plans that would see 67 houses built in Warwick have been recommended for approval.

The application, which has been put forward by developer Taylor Wimpey, is for new homes on land off Goggbridge Lane.

The site which is set to be turned into the Tournament Fields housing development in Warwick. Photo by Mike Baker

If given the go ahead, 40 homes would be for the open market dwellings and 27 would be ‘affordable’.

This is not the first time that an application has been put forward for this site by the developer – with plans for 69 homes being thrown out by Warwick District Council’s Planning Committee in March 2023.

These previous plans had also been recommended for approval by council officers.

Due to the location of the site – between Goggbridge Lane and the A46 – there were concerns about the air quality and noise pollution for the potential residents.

Now the plans are due to go back before the council’s planning committee tonight (Thursday April 18) and have once again been recommended for approval by council officers.

The application was initially due to go before the planning committee in March but according to the meeting documents, it was withdrawn to “allow for some additional time to resolve flood risk and drainage matters”.

In the agenda documents for the application, council officers said that the prior concerns, which led to the last rejection by councillors, have now been resolved.

It says: “There have been amendments to the scheme during the course of the application.

“There was a substantial amendment to the proposed site layout which sought to improve noise issues by no longer having properties backing directly onto the western boundary where the A46 runs parallel to the site; this resulted in a wholesale revision of the site layout.

"There have also been other amendments to the scheme to address urban design issues and consultee comments, including from Housing Strategy.

"As a consequence of these changes the overall quantum of development has been reduced from 69 to 67 dwellings.”

Despite this there have still been several objections to the plans, including from Warwick Town Council, which said that it “maintains its objection from the previous application on the ground of overdevelopment of the site.”

The Town Council also objected due to concerns about noise and poor air quality saying the mitigation measures “are not sufficient to overcome this”.

There were also objections from Warwickshire County Council’s Landscape team and from Ward Councillors Daniel Brown and John Holland.

Both councillors raised multiple issues with the development, including noise and air pollution and additional traffic.

There are also some objections from members of the public who cited concerns with the impact of construction on current residents in the area, air quality and noise pollution, parking problems, impact on wildlife and the impact on the local infrastructure.

Warwick District Council’s planning committee will meet tonight in Shire Hall in Warwick.