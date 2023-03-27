The site has been allocated for employment use in the Local Plan but planners say the loss of the land would be ‘justified’.

Plans for 69 new homes in Warwick have been recommended for approval despite concerns from residents.

Last year, developer Taylor Wimpey revealed its proposals for the new housing development on land off Goggbridge Lane.

The site which is set to be turned into the Tournament Fields housing development in Warwick. Photo by Mike Baker

The site, which the developer intends to call Tournament Park, is located next to the existing Chase Meadows estate - and would be near Leycester House care home and access would be via Goggbridge Lane.

To the west, the boundary of the site is flanked by the A46, which runs adjacent to the site on a raised embankment.

In the Warwick District Local Plan (2017), the site was marked for employment use, as it is an offshoot from the Tournament Fields Business Park – but the developer says after there being no use of the site it could turn it into housing.

If given the go ahead, there would be a mix of one to five-bed homes with 27 of these being 'affordable' homes.

Thirteen residents have objected to the plans – raising concerns about traffic, noise, less green space and flood issues.

Warwick Town Council also objected on the grounds of this causing the area to be over developed.

Despite these concerns, Warwick District Council planning officers have recommended the plans be approved, saying “the loss of employment land is justified”.

The plans are due to go before Warwick District Council’s Planning Committee on Tuesday March 28.