Plans for giant solar farm near Kenilworth are 'called in' by the Government

Plans to build a giant solar farm near Kenilworth, which were given given the green light last summer, have now been ‘called in’ by the Government for further scrutiny.

In July, the proposal to install solar panels to cover an area equivalent to approximately 85 full-size football pitches, to the west of Honiley Road and in the green belt, was given permission to proceed by Warwick District Council’s planning committee despite a recommendation to reject the scheme by the authority’s planning officers.

But following an appeal by Enso Green Holdings P Limited, the plans have now been called in by the Secretary of State and a four-day inquiry will be held by a Government inspector at the Warwickshire Park Hotel in Honiley, from Tuesday February 20 at 10am.

The site of the solar farm near Kenilworth. Picture supplied.

The details of the application can be found by searching for the case number W/22/1577 on Warwick District Council’s planning portal.

The solar farm would, reportedly, power 6,000 homes.

Before the planning committee approved the plans, Warwick District Council received 120 objections from the public as well as Beausale, Haseley, Honiley & Wroxhall Parish Council and Warwickshire County Council’s landscape department.