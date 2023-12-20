Plans for 'holiday igloos' in village near Kenilworth rejected by councillors

The site is located in the green belt area.

Plans for holiday igloos in a village near Kenilworth have been rejected by councillors.

The application, which was partly retrospective, were for a change of use of land off Hob Lane in Burton Green for two holiday igloos can and a parking area.

The site is included in the green belt area and currently it has a hard surface tennis court enclosed with a chain link fence, which are proposed to be removed to provide a wildflower meadow.

Two planning applications had previously been submitted for holiday accommodation on the site over the last few years – one was withdrawn and the other was refused.

The new plans went before Warwick District Council’s planning committee on December 14 and were also rejected.

Prior to the meeting planning officers at the council recommended the plans for refusal for several reasons including the impact on the green belt and the harm to the openness of the area.

Councillors at the meeting agreed with the planning officers reasons for refusal.

Around 28 objections were made against the plans – including from Warwickshire County Council’s Landscape team and the Ecology team and from Burton Green Parish Council, which objected due to an ‘inappropriate development in the green belt and that it is outside the Growth Village Envelope’.