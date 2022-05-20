Plans for homes on former Claverdon orchard thrown out for a third time

Members at the planning committee on Wednesday (May 18) rejected the plans for the two and three-bedroom bungalows on land off St Michaels Road, agreeing with officers who considered the scheme was inappropriate in the green belt.

Planner Amy Flute told the meeting: “Other harm has been identified in terms of the backland nature of the site and cumulative harm that arises as a result of the site’s design and layout.

"It is also considered that there will be harm to trees protected by a tree protection order.”

Plans for five homes in a former Claverdon orchard have been thrown out for a third time in spite of drawn out discussions between the developer and planning officers at Stratford District Council. Photo by JPIMedia

Gary Moss, the applicant’s agent, explained that a former plan had been for houses to be built on the land but this had been amended.

He said: “Negotiating this has taken a considerable amount of time and we have been trying to address the concerns of your officers. We would argue that it would not have an adverse impact on the character or appearance of the area.”

And ward member Cllr Peter Richard (Con, Snitterfield) added his support and looked to address some of the concerns of nearby residents - there were more than 30 letters of objection including one from the CPRE.

He said: “I know some residents have had some concerns and frustrations about the access but we have no objection from highways. It is then down to parking. We have ten parking spaces on site and that leaves us with one visitor space.

“I believe there is plenty of space to accommodate visitor car parking within the site but as we have heard from the agent, there is more than sufficient space on St Michaels Road.”

While some councillors were supportive of the efforts of the developer, the application was turned down by five votes to one.