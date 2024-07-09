Plans for new athletics track in Warwick - along with footpath and cycle way - are a step closer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans for a new athletics track in Warwick, as well as a footpath and cycleway, are set to be discussed by councillors this week.

The proposals, which are due to be discussed at Warwick District Council’s Cabinet meeting on Wednesday (July 10), would see a shared footpath and cycleway – called Myton Path – created between Myton Road and Fusiliers Way.

The new ‘athletics facility’, which would be to the west of Fusiliers Way, is part of the Leisure Development Programme that the the district council has been pursuing since 2014 – and would replace the track at the Edmondscote site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans for a new footpath and cycleway as well as a new athletics facility in Warwick are set to be discussed by councillors this week.

The council’s Cabinet gave approval in 2022 to start the initial work for Myton Path and the updated plans will go before councillors to move on to the next steps – which includes agreeing funding.

According to the meeting documents it is “a vital element of the planned sustainable transport network in the district”.

It adds: “The Myton Path will be an important link in the district’s active and sustainable travel network. It will connect the area to the National Cycle Network, to St Nicholas Park, to Warwick town centre and to the railway stations in Warwick and Leamington.

"It will also connect the footpath/cycleways that run alongside Fusiliers Way and Myton Road, which would otherwise be substantially disconnected.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Myton Path would also provide new access points for Myton and Warwick Schools, which “will help reduce traffic on Myton Road by providing an alternative pick up/drop off”.

The new athletics track would replace the existing one at the Edmondscote site in Leamington, which the council says regularly floods and needs regular repairs. The Edmondscote site would then be turned into car parking.

The path part of the project would also provide access other areas including; the new athletic track, the sports facility at the John Atkinson Sports Centre, Warwick Technology Park, the Community Stadium from the Warwick Technology Park on match days.

In the meeting documents it says that “the estimated total costing of the two schemes ranges from £6m to £8.1m” and some of the funding would be provided by already allocated funding from a Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL), some funds from the sale of Riverside House in Leamington and Local Growth Initiative funding.