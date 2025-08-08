Plans given go ahead to demolish Warwick garage block that has 'fallen into disrepair'

Plans to demolish an old block of garages in Warwick which have ‘fallen into a state of disrepair’ have been given the green light.

The application was submitted by Warwick District Council for the block of 10 garages in Factory Yard off Priory Road.

The garages are located near the exit of the Priory Road car park, which is operated by the district council.

The garage block at the edge of the Priory Road car park site. Photo by Google Streetview

Now, the block is set to be demolished, the concrete base removed and the ground will be resurfaced to become more parking spaces.

In the application, the council also said the garages have an asbestos roof, which will need to be removed by a specialist before the other demolition work can take place.

In the reasons given for the application, a spokesperson from the council said: “Garages are in poor state of repair and require extensive refurb works. This cost is significant and would not provide value for money over the long term.

"Demolishing would provide additional parking for local residents and relieve pressure from on-street parking on Smith Street.

"It will also enable two disabled parking spaces to be introduced as well as cycle hoops.”

In other planning documents it added: “The garages have fallen into a state of disrepair and are not considered to contribute architecturally or historically to the conservation area or to the district in general.”

The plans were approved by a delegated committee at Warwick District Council on August 5.

In the decision it said: “The proposed development is not considered to result in a detrimental impact the heritage assets.

"The proposals are also considered to have an acceptable on neighbouring residential amenity, nor protected species. Therefore, the application is recommended for approval.”

To view the plans search W/25/0571 on Warwick District Council’s planning portal.