Plans given go ahead to turn former Leamington HMO into back into a care home

Plans that would see a former House of Multiple Occupation (HMO) in Leamington turned back into a care home have been given the green light.

The change of use application, which was submitted at the end of last year, was put forward by Westgrove House Ltd for the property formerly known as Clarence House, in Warwick New Road.

According to the planning documents, “Westgrove House was converted from an 18 bed residential care home to the current 23 bed HMO use, in 2016.

“The care home (formerly Clarence House) was converted from large late Victorian Villa, built in 1892 and has been extended to rear, to create the residential care home.”

After being approved via a delegated decision by Warwick District Council earlier in March, the site can now be converted back into a 21 bed care home.

Currently there are six parking spaces on site which is set to increase by a further three spaces as well as an additional ambulance parking bay.

In the decision report by the council it said: “The proposal provides an acceptable standard of living for the future residents, provides adequate provision for parking and would not lead to a material increase in traffic movements above and beyond the existing lawful uses on site.

"The proposed use is acceptable in principle, and it is therefore considered that the proposal is in accordance with the aforementioned policies and recommended for approval.”

To view the plans go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search: W/24/1672.