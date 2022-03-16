Plans put forward for large country park between Leamington and Warwick

Proposals to create a country park between Leamington and Warwick for residents and wildlife have come a step closer with the submission of a planning application.

Warwick District Council’s planning committee will be asked to consider the plans for Tachbrook Country Park which, if approved, will become one of the largest public spaces in the district, stretching across 49 hectares (121 acres) between Leamington, Whitnash, Warwick and Bishop’s Tachbrook.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new park has been in the pipeline for many years as part of the Local Plan, which is creating thousands of homes across the district.

The site for the planned Tachbrook Country Park between Leamington, Whitnash, Warwick and Bishop’s Tachbrook.

It will include a network of walking and cycle paths as well as a traffic free route to the planned primary and secondary schools at Oakley Grove, with space allocated for orchards, allotments a refreshment centre and children’s play areas.

Cllr Alan Rhead, WDC's portfolio holder for environment and neighbourhood services, said: "It's vital that, as the much-needed new homes are developed in our district, our communities are able to benefit from having access to a wonderful new green space on their doorstep.

"It’s also important that we play our part in protecting wildlife and improving the biodiversity of this area.”

The chairman of Bishop’s Tachbrook Parish Council Matt Greene added: "I am personally delighted that this key stage of this critical project has been achieved.

Map of the planned Tachbrook County Park

"The parish council has been working closely with the Warwick District Council on the Tachbrook Country Park project over the last 18 months and will help steer it to completion as soon as practically possible.