Plans resurface for a hotel at Warwick Castle

Plans to build a new hotel at Warwick Castle have resurfaced.

The idea of an on-site hotel has been raised before, most recently in the castle’s masterplan in 2019.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposal caused a great deal of public outcry but Warwick Castle bosses hope these latest plans will be a 'sensitive and practical development'.

Plans for a hotel at Warwick Castle have resurfaced. Photo by Warwick Castle

If agreed, the hotel would be built on part of the existing main car park next to the existing lodges of the Knight's Village, which are often at full capacity, especially in the school holidays.

The idea of an on-site hotel was raised in the castle’s masterplan, and a number of options and locations have been explored before they settled on the area near the lodges, which is also where the glamping tents are located during the summer.

The castle was unable to confirm how many rooms the hotel will have as this is still under consultation.

Warwick Castle will be discussing its plans with both Warwick District Council and Warwick Town Council, as well as hosting four public consultations.

The consultation will outline the plans for the hotel, which the castle team say will be 'low carbon' and it is hoped the hotel will be completed by Christmas 2023.

The proposed development will share some facilities with the existing lodges development such as the kitchens and restaurant - which the castle team says will minimise the scale of the new hotel building.

Warwick Castle also proposes to plant more than 1,000 new trees.

Nick Blofeld, divisional director of Warwick Castle, said: “The hotel proposal plan has evolved over the last few years and we think it is a sensitive and practical development that works well in the unique and very special setting we have here at the castle.

"We would like to see plenty of people come and have a look at the designs, give us their thoughts and ask any questions, and there will be the ability to also look at them online.”

Consultation events will be taking place at the castle next week.

All the events will be taking place at the Hayloft meeting room on the castle site.

These will take place on December 8 and 9 at 4pm and on December 11 and 12 at 10am.