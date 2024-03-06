Plans resurface to demolish former Kenilworth hotel to make way for 55 homes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans that would see a former hotel and conference centre in Kenilworth torn down to make way for 55 homes have resurfaced.

In December 2023, plans to turn the former Woodside Hotel and Conference Centre off Glasshouse Lane into homes were rejected by Warwick District Council’s planning committee.

The plans were rejected “on the grounds that the sustainability of the proposed dwellings did not comply with the Net Zero DPD which will be adopted imminently.”

After the plans were throw out by councillors, a petition was set up by Kenilworth resident Matt Shepherd to try and help save the hotel.

More than 200 people have signed the petition, with many pushing for the building to be preserved.

These feelings were echoed by many who submitted objections to last year’s plans prior to rejection.

The new plans, which are for the same amount of homes on the site, were resubmitted in February.

In a covering letter submitted within the planning application documents it summarises by saying “the proposals now accord with the emerging policy requirements and should be supported”.

The hotel and conference centre had fallen into disuse since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions in March 2020 and during that time, the business went into administration and a potential operator to continue the business could not be found.

The site is made up of the “original house known as ‘Woodside’ (originally ‘Glass House’), a historic stables range and a number of later 20th century additions.