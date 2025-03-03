Plans resurface to turn former village hall near Warwick into offices

Plans have resurfaced to turn a former village hall near Warwick into offices.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The change of use application for the building in Church Road in Sherbourne was submitted in February by Sherbourne Park Estate.

A similar change of use application was submitted two years ago but was rejected by councillors in September 2023 for several reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the decision report, it said: “The proposals are recommended for refusal as they result in the loss of a community facility and it has not been demonstrated that the facility is redundant and no other user is willing to acquire and manage it, nor that there is a lack of need for the facility within the local community. The car parking provision is also substandard.”

The former village hall in Sherbourne. Photo by Google Streetview

The hall was built in the 1800s and used as a school until the 1940s. In 1962 it became village hall under a 60-year lease which ended in September 2022 and not renewed.

In the latest planning documents, it states: "It should be noted that the property is in private ownership as part of the Sherbourne estate. It is not a community asset. It was leased for use as one only.

The report added: “This lease has expired and there has been no interest in a new lease for community use.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addressing the previous refusal reason, the plans said that since it was refused the hall has been advertised both at the building and in the local magazine (from November 2023 to November 2024) and that no bookings or enquires have been taken.

The document added: “The facility is redundant and no other user is willing to acquire and manage it.”

It also said the applicant was “confused” by the previous refusal due to the parking as “the parking standards require four car park spaces which were indicated on the proposed plan.”

It added to that to address any potential issues with parking, the existing detached garage would be removed to create space for four spaces without the need of cars blocking each other in.

To view the plans go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search: W/25/0207.