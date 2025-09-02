Plans revealed for 125 new homes near Leamington

Plans have been revealed that would see up to 125 new homes built near Leamington.

Developer Bellway Strategic Land has submitted an outline planning application to Warwick District Council to build the houses on land in Bishop’s Tachbrook.

This followed the developer holding a public consultation at the end of last year.

Plans have been submitted to build 125 new homes in Bishops Tachbrook. Photo supplied by Bellway Strategic Land.

If given the go ahead, Bellway Strategic Land will develop a 24-acre site on land south of Mallory Road, with the plans also including large areas of public open space – which the developer says will include a community orchard and children’s play area.

Bellway Strategic Land said it would also complete improvement works at the junction of Mallory Road and Banbury Road, which were added to the plans following feedback from residents during the consultation process.

Christy McLean, strategic land manager for Bellway’s Central region, said: “Our plans for the Mallory Road site are the result of extensive consultation with Warwick District Council and the wider community, enabling us to design a scheme which responds to the priorities of local people.

“We have made a number of key changes to our plans following the public consultation, including relocating the community orchard within the site and allowing more space for an attenuation basin to improve its appearance.

"We are now also proposing to create a dedicated left-turn facility onto Banbury Road from Mallory Road to increase capacity at this junction, after this was highlighted as a particular priority by residents.”

The outline plans also proposes that 40 per cent of properties will be provided as ‘affordable homes’ for low-cost rent or shared ownership, and five per cent as self or custom-build plots.

The homes would feature a range of energy efficiency measures and low carbon technologies including air source heat pumps and solar PV panels.

Bellway Strategic Land also said that it estimated that the development would “create 45 new jobs and add £11 million to the region’s economy over the anticipated three-year construction period, as well as generating £2 million in local household retail spending and £310,000 in council tax payments per year”.

Christy added: “If approved, the development would provide significant social, economic and environmental benefits for Bishop’s Tachbrook and the wider district.

"Up to 50 homes would be provided as affordable housing for local people unable to buy on the open market, while at least five per cent of properties would be bungalows to meet the needs of older residents.

“The 15 acres of public open space proposed far exceeds the four acres required for a development of this size and would include a community orchard, wildflower meadow and hedgerow planting, providing new habitats to increase biodiversity.

"Improvements to walking and cycling routes – another priority highlighted in the consultation responses – will also be delivered, with the enhancement of the existing footpath and a new pedestrian route providing access to the bus stops on Mallory Road and amenities in the village.”

To view the plans go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search: W/25/1121.

