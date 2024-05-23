Plans revealed for a new shop in Leamington's former Paperchase unit on the Parade

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been revealed for a new shop to move in to Leamington's former Paperchase unit.

Paperchase, as a chain, went into administration in February 2023 and all stores across the UK closed by the end of March.

Since then the unit on the Parade, which is between Flying Tiger and McDonald’s, has been empty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Paperchase shop on the Parade in Leamington before it closed in March 2023. Photo by Google Streetview

An application has been submitted to Warwick District Council for a new shopfront, signage and automated sliding doors at the former stationers.

According to the planning documents, grocery shop Nisa would be looking to move into the Grade II listed site and drawing mock-ups suggest a Pret a Manger Express coffee machine would also be inside the new store.