Plans revealed for a new shop in Leamington's former Paperchase unit on the Parade
and live on Freeview channel 276
Paperchase, as a chain, went into administration in February 2023 and all stores across the UK closed by the end of March.
Since then the unit on the Parade, which is between Flying Tiger and McDonald’s, has been empty.
An application has been submitted to Warwick District Council for a new shopfront, signage and automated sliding doors at the former stationers.
According to the planning documents, grocery shop Nisa would be looking to move into the Grade II listed site and drawing mock-ups suggest a Pret a Manger Express coffee machine would also be inside the new store.
This comes after plans for new signage were given the green light for a unit on the Leamington Shopping Park in Tachbrook Park Drive – detailing that Pret a Manger was looking to set up at the unit.