Plans revealed for a new shop in Leamington's former Paperchase unit on the Parade

By Kirstie Smith
Published 23rd May 2024, 11:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Plans have been revealed for a new shop to move in to Leamington's former Paperchase unit.

Paperchase, as a chain, went into administration in February 2023 and all stores across the UK closed by the end of March.

Read More
Sandwich shop Pret a Manger looks set to open at Leamington Shopping Park

Since then the unit on the Parade, which is between Flying Tiger and McDonald’s, has been empty.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The former Paperchase shop on the Parade in Leamington before it closed in March 2023. Photo by Google StreetviewThe former Paperchase shop on the Parade in Leamington before it closed in March 2023. Photo by Google Streetview
The former Paperchase shop on the Parade in Leamington before it closed in March 2023. Photo by Google Streetview
Most Popular

An application has been submitted to Warwick District Council for a new shopfront, signage and automated sliding doors at the former stationers.

According to the planning documents, grocery shop Nisa would be looking to move into the Grade II listed site and drawing mock-ups suggest a Pret a Manger Express coffee machine would also be inside the new store.

This comes after plans for new signage were given the green light for a unit on the Leamington Shopping Park in Tachbrook Park Drive – detailing that Pret a Manger was looking to set up at the unit.

Related topics:LeamingtonMcDonald'sWarwick District CouncilPret A Manger