Plans revealed for more homes in Barford sparking concerns over increase in traffic and parking problems

Residents objecting have raised concerns about the increase in traffic as well as noise levels.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 30th Oct 2023, 16:44 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 17:09 GMT
Plans have been revealed for more homes in Barford which has sparked concerns over the increase in traffic and parking problems.

The plans, which have been submitted by Kendrick Homes, would see 35 homes built on land south of Westham Lane.

Plans for more homes in the village of Barford have been revealed – with some residents lodging objections to the application.
Plans for more homes in the village of Barford have been revealed – with some residents lodging objections to the application.
The proposed housing site is near to the A429 bypass – with it being to the west. The eastern boundary of the site adjoins the Avonbridge Walk in Bremridge Close, developed by Taylor Wimpey.

If given the go ahead 35 homes, which would range from one to five beds, would be built on the site with 21 being open market and 14 being ‘affordable’ homes.

According to the plans, access to the site would be via Yew Tree Way.

As of October 30, 14 objection have been made to the plans with many raising concerns over traffic and parking on the neighbouring streets, amenities in the village not coping, no need for more housing and concerns about wildlife and biodiversity on the site.

Warwickshire County Council’s Ecological Services representative has also objected to the plans as they were not happy with the information provided when it came to some species of wildlife.

An Environmental Health Officer at Warwick District Council has also submitted a ‘holding objection’ to the plans due to concerns about noise levels for some of the properties and the need for more information and assessments.

Comments can be made on the application until Friday November 3.

To view the application go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search: W/23/1178

