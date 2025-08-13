Plans revealed for more homes in Harbury - here's how you can have your say
Rainier Developments Limited is currently preparing a planning application for the homes off Mill Street.
Describing the proposed housing site, the developer said: “The site comprises two agricultural fields located on the northern side of Mill Street. Each field is bound by hedgerows and trees to the northern, eastern, and western boundaries.
"Harbury Surgery and existing residential homes are located along the southern boundary of the site.”
The developer said the new homes will include a mix of housing types, including “family housing and affordable homes”.
In the proposal, Rainier Developments Limited said there would be a new access created from Mill Street into the new housing site through a T-junction.
There plans also include creating a new “public open space”.
Rainier Developments Limited have launched an online public consultation about the proposals.
On the consultation website it says: "We would like to know your views on our proposal for the site.
"All thoughts, suggestions and feedback received will be carefully considered to help inform the proposals.
It added: “All thoughts and comments received as part of this consultation will be carefully considered before a planning application is submitted.
"The council will also formally consult neighbours when the application is submitted, requesting views on the scheme.”
The deadline for submitting any comments on the new housing development is Friday August 22.
These comments can be submitted by filling on the form at: https://www.landatmillstreetharbury.co.uk/have-your-say or by emailing: [email protected]
For more information go to: https://www.landatmillstreetharbury.co.uk/