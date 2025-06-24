Plans submitted for new flats in Warwick - without any car parking spaces for future residents

Plans have been submitted to built five flats in Warwick.

The application site is on the corner of Cross Street and Priory Road and it is currently used for selling second-hand cars, parking and a sign printing business.

If given the go ahead, the existing building would be demolished and the site would see a two-storey building and a three-storey building built.

The proposed development site in Cross Street in Warwick. Photo by Google Streetview

Across the two buildings there would be a total of five flats – made up of three two-bed flats and two one-bed flats.

According to the planning documents, the entrance to the flats would be from Cross Street, which is said to be the “quieter of the two streets” and that flat number one would have its own entrance.

It adds: “To the rear of the building is an open area which provides small amenity areas to flats one and two plus an area for bicycle storage and an area for bin storage”.

Flats four and five, which are on the upper levels, are also due to have small balconies.

However, the application has also been submitted without any form of parking for future residents, with the development getting rid of all eight parking spaces currently on site.

The application states there would be space for five bikes in the designated bike storage area.

Reasons given for not providing any parking on site include current access to public transport links and potential dangers of adding cars to a narrow street.

It said: “Cross Street is a narrow street and to reverse out would be dangerous plus cars would take up too much of the site.

"A bicycle store is provided and there are many car parks within the vicinity.

"The overall reduction in car movements by developing this site would be of great benefit to the environment.

“We would propose to provide a Unilateral Undertaking to amend the Traffic Regulation Order for the site in order to restrict the ability of future occupants to apply for parking permits. Or provide a traffic/parking study.”

The applicant said the redevelopment of the site would “provide much-needed housing” and that it would improve the look of the area.

The planning documents say: “The existing building on the proposed development site is of no architectural merit and detracts from the quality of the conservation area within which it is located.

“The area as a whole largely consists of two to three storey terraced properties forming a cohesive street scene, albeit comprised of a variety of age and design of property.

“This corner site is a weak point visually, having lost its original terraced buildings which once formed a defined corner between Priory Road and Cross Street.

"The demolition of the existing building will be of no detriment to the conservation area, and the establishment of a building infilling the corner site will re-establish the original massing.

“The new building will strengthen the street scene, enhancing the conservation area and setting of the adjacent listed buildings, re-establishing the original vernacular of terraced properties.

“In conclusion, in our opinion the proposed works will result in no harm to the significance of the adjacent Heritage Assets, and will improve the setting of the conservation area as a whole.”

To view the plans search W/25/0511 on Warwick District Council’s planning portal.