Plans submitted for new homes in Lighthorne Heath

Plans have been submitted for new homes to be built in the village of Lighthorne Heath.

Terra Strategic has submitted a full planning application to Stratford District Council for 35 new homes on a the site located off Banbury Road.

The land is located within the Gaydon and Lighthorne Heath new settlement, where a total of 3,000 homes and community facilities are due to be built.

The proposed layout of the site. Image supplied

The developer says the plans for the homes at Kingston Fields Farm have been created using the Gaydon/Lighthorne Heath Supplementary Planning Document (SPD).

Terra’s site lies within the Park Edge area of the Gaydon/Lighthorne Heath SPD.

If the plans are given the green light, the houses and maisonettes would range from one to four bedroom homes. Twelve of the proposed properties would be 'affordable rent' or shared ownership.

James O’Shea, managing director of Terra, said: “The Gaydon and Lighthorne Heath new settlement is in the early stages of development, so we are really pleased to be bringing forward plans for this quality scheme of family houses and maisonettes.

"There is a chronic shortage of new homes in Warwickshire, both for those looking to relocate to the area and for local people.