Plans submitted for new manufacturing and logistics development near Leamington

A computer generated image of the site. Picture supplied.

Plans have been submitted for a new manufacturing and logistics development near Leamington which could create up to 500 jobs.

Midlands-based Deeley Group has submitted a planning application for the employment-led development at Banbury Road in Gaydon.

The development could deliver up to 500,000 sq ft of high-quality employment space, providing 400 to 500 jobs across multiple sectors and support for local skills and apprenticeships.

The submission follows a consultation with the local community that saw over 600 people provide feedback on the proposals.

As part of the plans, Deeley Group is proposing to incorporate a range of sustainability measures.

This includes onsite renewable energy generation in the form of rooftop solar panels, as well as new planting to help ensure a net gain in biodiversity.

The plans have also been designed to achieve BREEAM Excellent certification, putting the new buildings in the top ten per cent of new non-domestic UK buildings in terms of environmental performance.

Eleanor Deeley, Joint Managing Director of Deeley Group, said: “We are pleased to be submitting our plans for a new manufacturing and logistics site near Gaydon.

"This follows months of engagement with officers at the council and the community living near to the site.

“Our consultation saw many people get involved and provide feedback on our plans.

"We were pleased to see such a high level of engagement, and we appreciate all of the constructive feedback.

“We were also delighted to see a high level of support for both the delivery of new manufacturing and logistics jobs in the local area and the high sustainable standards of our proposals.

“Our aim is for this to be a landmark development for the local area that delivers tangible lasting benefits.

"We are committed to continuing to work with local stakeholders and the community as the plans progress.”

A decision on the proposals is expected to be made by Stratford District Council later this year.

The feedback received touched on a range of issues.

Many respondents expressed support for new advanced manufacturing and logistics jobs being delivered locally.

Others raised issues such as traffic impact, infrastructure and the design of the site.

For more information on the proposals visit www.deeley-gaydon.co.uk