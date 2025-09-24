Plans submitted to build 125 new homes on outskirts of Leamington

A computer generated image of Belway's plans.

Plans have been submitted to build 125 new homes in Bishops Tachbrook on the outskirts of Leamington.

Bellway Strategic Land is seeking permission from Warwick District Council to develop a 24-acre site on land south of Mallory Road at the western edge of the village, with large areas of public open space – including a community orchard and children’s play area – to be provided alongside the new homes.

The development would also include improvements to the junction of Mallory Road and Banbury Road, which have been added to the plans following feedback from local residents during the consultation process.

Christy McLean, strategic land Manager for Bellway’s Central region, said: “Our plans for the Mallory Road site are the result of extensive consultation with Warwick District Council and the wider community, enabling us to design a scheme which responds to the priorities of local people.

“We have made a number of key changes to our plans following the public consultation, including relocating the community orchard within the site and allowing more space for an attenuation basin to improve its appearance.

"We’re now also proposing to create a dedicated left-turn facility onto Banbury Road from Mallory Road to increase capacity at this junction, after this was highlighted as a particular priority by residents.”

Bellway’s outline plans propose that 40 per cent of properties will be provided as affordable homes for low-cost rent or shared ownership, and five per cent as self or custom-build plots.

The homes would feature a range of energy efficiency measures and low carbon technologies including air source heat pumps and solar PV panels.

To find out more about the plans visit https://www.bishopstachbrook-malloryroad.co.uk/