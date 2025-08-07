Plans submitted to turn former Leamington care home into an eye clinic

The site at 28 Warwick New Road. Image taken from Sonnemann Toon Architects LLP's design and access statement.

Plans have been submitted to turn a former Leamington care home into an eye clinic.

The large 28 Warwick New Road period property is currently vacant and Warwick Eye Surgeons wants to renovate and refurbish the building internally and open a new clinic there.

The plans were initially submitted in January and validated by Warwick District Council in June to be considered by the authority’s planning committee soon.

The planning documents state that the development would involve "internal refurbishment and external modifications to provide clinical services, inclusive accessibility and mechanical services to support the facility."

Car parking is planned to be added at the front and back of the building and a new ramp would be built to make the entrance accessible for wheelchair users.

Internally, a consulting room, procedure Room, office spaces, a consent room, and additional support areas will be created.

To view the application and planning documents online search for W/25/0114 on Warwick District Council’s planning portal or click here.