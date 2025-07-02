Plans submitted to turn Grade II Listed Warwick offices back into homes

A Grade II Listed building in Warwick, which is currently used as an office could be turned back into homes if plans are given the go ahead.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The change of use application for 34-36 High Street, which has been submitted by Signature Quality Refurbished Homes Ltd, would see the building converted back into two homes.

Most of the alterations to the site would be internal but for number 36, the application seeks to demolish the existing rear extension which was built in the 1960s, and is currently used as a kitchenette and toilet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new extension would then be built in its place and would feature another kitchen area with an island, seating as well as views into the garden.

Plans have been submitted to turn a current office site at 34-36 High Street in Warwick back into two homes. Photo by Google Streetview.

In reference to the extension, the plans said: “This has been proposed as the existing ground floor extension currently comprises small rooms, level changes, and a convoluted layout that was not conducive with residential use.”

In these new plans, both homes would be set across three levels and have four bedrooms.

The application also highlighted that there would be very little alterations to the front of the building – with the exception of removing current signs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the planning documents it adds: “It is felt that these sympathetic alterations will provide future occupiers with a characterful home that respects the heritage and history of the dwellings, whilst providing layouts that are conducive with modern living arrangements.”

To view the plans go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search: W/25/0818/LB