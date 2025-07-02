Plans submitted to turn Grade II Listed Warwick offices back into homes
The change of use application for 34-36 High Street, which has been submitted by Signature Quality Refurbished Homes Ltd, would see the building converted back into two homes.
Most of the alterations to the site would be internal but for number 36, the application seeks to demolish the existing rear extension which was built in the 1960s, and is currently used as a kitchenette and toilet.
A new extension would then be built in its place and would feature another kitchen area with an island, seating as well as views into the garden.
In reference to the extension, the plans said: “This has been proposed as the existing ground floor extension currently comprises small rooms, level changes, and a convoluted layout that was not conducive with residential use.”
In these new plans, both homes would be set across three levels and have four bedrooms.
The application also highlighted that there would be very little alterations to the front of the building – with the exception of removing current signs.
In the planning documents it adds: “It is felt that these sympathetic alterations will provide future occupiers with a characterful home that respects the heritage and history of the dwellings, whilst providing layouts that are conducive with modern living arrangements.”
To view the plans go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search: W/25/0818/LB