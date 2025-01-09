Plans submitted to turn HMO in Leamington into a care home
The change of use application has been submitted to Warwick District Council for Westgrove House, formerly Clarence House, in Warwick New Road in Leamington.
According to the planning documents “Westgrove House was converted from an 18 bed residential care home to the current 23 bed HMO use, in 2016.
“The care home (formerly Clarence House) was converted from large late Victorian Villa, built in 1892 and has been extended to rear, to create the residential care home.”
If given the go ahead, the site would be converted back into a 21 bed care home.
Currently there are six parking spaces on site which would increase by a further three spaces as well as an ambulance parking bay.
To view the plans go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search: W/24/1672.