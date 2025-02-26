Plans submitted to turn Warwick industrial unit into a block of flats

By Kirstie Smith
Published 26th Feb 2025, 10:59 BST

Plans have been submitted to turn an industrial building in Warwick into flats.

The change of use application is for a building on the Cape Road Industrial Estate.

If given the go ahead the current two level building, which is used as offices, would be turned into 10 flats – eight one bed flats and two two bedroom flats.

In the proposed plans, each flat would be self contained and would have a bedroom or bedrooms, bathroom, kitchen and living area.

The change of use application is for a building on the Cape Road Industrial Estate (marked in red). (Image: Google Maps).The change of use application is for a building on the Cape Road Industrial Estate (marked in red). (Image: Google Maps).
According to the plans, these would be split across two levels within the building.

Despite being close to the railway lines, a noise impact assessment has said the development would still be able to go ahead.

So far one objection has been made. This has come from Warwick District Council’s waste management team due to the lack of a bin store in the plans for the proposed residents.

To view the plans go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search: W/25/0170

