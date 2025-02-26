Plans submitted to turn Warwick industrial unit into a block of flats

Plans have been submitted to turn an industrial building in Warwick into flats.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The change of use application is for a building on the Cape Road Industrial Estate.

If given the go ahead the current two level building, which is used as offices, would be turned into 10 flats – eight one bed flats and two two bedroom flats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the proposed plans, each flat would be self contained and would have a bedroom or bedrooms, bathroom, kitchen and living area.

The change of use application is for a building on the Cape Road Industrial Estate (marked in red). (Image: Google Maps).

According to the plans, these would be split across two levels within the building.

Despite being close to the railway lines, a noise impact assessment has said the development would still be able to go ahead.

So far one objection has been made. This has come from Warwick District Council’s waste management team due to the lack of a bin store in the plans for the proposed residents.

To view the plans go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search: W/25/0170