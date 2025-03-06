Plans have been submitted to turn an office building in Warwick into flats.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The change of use application has been submitted for a current two-storey office building in Emscote Old Wharf off Emscote Road.

Describing the site, the planning application said: “Emscote Old Wharf is adjacent to Grand Union Canal and comprises a former commercial site that was used historically for car sales and included a car wash facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The site now comprises nine dwellings and a vacant two-storey office building built around a central courtyard accessed from a single shared access point onto Emscote Road to the south.”

The entrance to Emscote Wharf in Warwick. Photo by Google Streetview

If given the go ahead the building, which is split into two offices either side of a terraced home, would be turned into four two-bed self contained flats.

The current home in the middle would remain unchanged.

The planning documents said the office building was recently constructed after permission was being granted in November 2019.

It added: “Despite being marketed for sale off plan from early 2022, no office units have been purchased or occupied and the building remains vacant.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a resubmission of a previous application submitted last year, which was later withdrawn

According to the planning documents, the previous application was withdrawn in 2024 following feedback from the case officer regarding concerns relating to policies of provide more homes and loss of employment land.

The document said: "This revised submission has sought to address these issues and provide further clarification of matters previously raised.”

It also added that “the existing office units are no longer suitable for employment use.”

To view the plans go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search: W/25/0222