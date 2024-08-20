Plans thrown out for new care home in Hatton - despite being recommended for approval

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for a new 75-bed care home in Hatton have been thrown out by councillors despite being recommended for approval by planning officers.

The application would have seen a t-shape three-storey facility built just off Birmingham Road.

As well as the care home, the plans also included a new footpath that would have linked the canal towpath from the footpath in Birmingham Road.

This was the second time that the plans have come forward, with a previous application submitted by the same developer Belmont in 2020.

Those plans were rejected by councillors in 2022 and, despite starting the appeal process, Belmont withdrew the appeal in 2023.

This newest application by the developer went before Warwick District Council’s planning committee on August 13.

Prior to the meeting there were 18 objections – including ones from both Hatton and Budbrooke Parish Councils and members of the public.

In their objections, the councils said the care home would be ‘out of place’ and ‘detrimental to the character and ambience of this part of the canal conservation area’.

There were also concerns about the size and scale of the project.

Despite the objections, planners recommended the plans get the green light, stating: "Whilst identified as inappropriate development within the Green Belt, Officers are satisfied that the applicants have provided sufficient justification to demonstrate very special circumstances.

“In addition, these circumstances also amount to public benefits that outweigh the harm to heritage assets.”

However, the planning committee did not share this view and the plans were rejected.

In the council’s reason for refusal it said: “The application was refused contrary to the recommendation in the report because when put to the test, members believed that it did not meet the very special circumstances for development within the Green Belt, the public benefits do not outweigh the harm to Heritage Assets and the development would have a detrimental impact on the character of the Conservation Area.

"Members were also concerned about lack of public transport and lack of proximity to local amenities.”

To view the plans go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search: W/22/1410.