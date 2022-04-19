Plans to be submitted for accommodation for more than 320 students in south of Leamington

Plans are to be put forward to create accommodation for more than 320 students along with a creative hub with shared working space and a café at a site in the south of Leamington.

Following an online consultation webinar event with residents last week, property developer HG Living now intends to submit its plans in the coming weeks for the site covering 101 to 127 Althorpe Street along the canal.

The consultation followed several meetings with both councillors and officers for Warwick District Council (WDC) and Warwickshire County Council (WCC).

An artist's impression of the plans for 101 to 127 Althorpe Street in Leamington. Image courtesy of HG Living.

HG has said the site will ‘meet specific local demand and release general needs housing for the wider community.’

Rob Greaves, HG Living director, said: “We have undertaken a significant period of engagement with both councils and local residents in order to transform the site as part of the wider Creative Quarter project being delivered in Leamington by WDC.

"Our proposals present a unique opportunity to reinvigorate the area and boost the local economy.

"We’d like to thank the local community for taking the time to provide constructive feedback on the plans.

"We are committed to keeping the local community informed and engaged as the application progresses and encourage residents to make contact if they have any questions.”