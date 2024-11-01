Plans to demolish Smack nightclub in Leamington and turn it into student accommodation could be refused

The plans to turn Smack nightclub into student homes will be discussed on November 5. (Photo: Mike Baker).

Plans to demolish a Leamington nightclub and turn it into student accommodation look set to be refused.

The proposal, which will go before Warwick District Council's (WDC) planning committee next week, hopes to replace the two-storey Smack nightclub in Tavistock Street with a five-storey building, which would house ten apartments, accommodating 48 bedrooms.

But WDC planning and conservation officers said the plans would cause 'substantial harm' to the Grade II* former coach house and have recommended to councillors that the plans should be rejected.

While they said that "the provision of new student accommodation in this location is considered acceptable", they added: "The demolition of the existing curtilage listed structure, necessary to facilitate the new development, is not considered acceptable in principle."

WDC Conservation officers said: "There is insufficient justification presented for the demolition of the building and accordingly the harm arising to the significance of the designated heritage assets by far outweighs any perceivable public benefits."

Twelve objections have been received by the public, ranging from the loss of an entertainment venue to the loss of an historic and listed building, as well as the lack of need for more student accommodation.

However, six people did support the plans, saying that the nightclub causes noise and community safety issues, and that the building appears to be in disrepair.

Councillors on WDC's planning committee will consider the application on November 5.