Plans to make stretch of the River Leam in Leamington safer to swim in

A water company has started work on a stretch of the River Leam in Leamington with the aim of making it safer for people to swim in.

Severn Trent has started investigations at part of the Leam which runs through the Pump Room Gardens, as part of its wider Green Recovery programme - which includes creating 'bathing quality' stretches of river in the Midlands.

Over the next three weeks, workmen from Severn Trent contractor Forkers Ltd will be digging trial holes to understand ground conditions ahead of the project, which is the first of its kind for a water company and starts in September.

Wilfred Denga, project lead for Severn Trent, said: “We’re really excited about the work we’re going to be doing over the next three years and we can’t wait for our local communities and environment to enjoy the benefits from this incredible project, which see the trial creation of safer to swim stretches of river.

“This pre-investigative work is vital in making sure when we come to work later in the year, that our teams know exactly what they’re working with to ensure the work is carried out as smoothly as possible.

"We’ll be digging some trial holes and boreholes that will help give us the relevant information on utilities and the type of ground we’re working with, so we can crack on with no surprises.

He added: "We’re really excited about getting started with such a fantastic project, that’s going to bring so many benefits to not only the rivers and environment, but to our customers living here who will have healthier, thriving rivers to enjoy.

“We hope the work doesn’t cause much disruption, and it will always be our priority to keep any disruption to a minimum and have the work completed as quickly as we can.”

Severn Trent is investing £566 million between now and 2025 on projects aimed to support the UK’s green economic bounce back following the Covid-19 pandemic.