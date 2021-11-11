Plans to redevelop recreation centre and swimming pool in Kenilworth are now fully underway

A computer generated image of the entrance of the new Castle Farm Leisure Centre in Kenilworth.

Redevelopment plans to build a brand-new leisure centre at Castle Farm and improved swimming pool facility at Abbey Fields in Kenilworth are now fully underway.

Following the approval of the plans by Warwick District Council’s planning committee in September, further progress has been made, with the closure dates now set for both site in order to make way for the two new developments.

Castle Farm Recreation Centre is due to close on Sunday December 12 followed by Abbey Fields Swimming Pool on Saturday December 18.

Computer generated image of the new Abbey Fields Swimming Pool in Kenilworth.

The closure of both facilities will enable the next phase of the project to be progressed, with work set to start in early 2022.

The two sites will be transformed with Castle Farm Recreation Centre - which will be known as Castle Farm Leisure Centre - becoming a multi-million-pound dry sports facility featuring a sports hall, 80 station gym and fitness studios, plus a new HQ for local scouts and guides.

Abbey Fields Swimming Pool will have a second indoor pool and an adjoining sun terrace, as well as a new café which can be accessed by park users.

During the period when the facilities are closed, Everyone Active will be offering members and customers access to its alternative leisure centres across the district.

Computer generated image of the swimming pools at the redeveloped Abbey Fields site in Kenilworth.

Everyone Active contract manager Gareth Wagg said: “We are delighted to be able to confirm the closure dates for Abbey Fields and Castle Farm, allowing us to focus on the next phase of the project.

“During the period when the facilities are closed, we would like to re-assure all our customers and members that they will be able to use the other Everyone Active managed centres across the district.

"The health and fitness needs of the local community remains our number one priority and we are offering multiple alternatives to ensure they can continue with their preferred form of exercise.”

Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for culture, tourism and leisure, Councillor Liam Bartlett added: “We’re very pleased to be progressing to the next stage of our plans to offer the town of Kenilworth and the wider district the very best sports and leisure facilities.

"It’s our intention to minimise disruption to current users during the redevelopment and allow them to continue their regular activities locally where possible.

"We are therefore happy that the arrangements Everyone Active have put in place will fulfil the interim need.

"There will be further announcements soon about our programme to encourage local outdoor sports during the closure period.”