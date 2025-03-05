Plans to replace Smack nightclub in Leamington with student accommodation resurface

Smack Nightclub. Credit: Mike Baker.

Revised plans to replace a listed Leamington nightclub for student accommodation have been submitted.

The plans – for Smack in Tavistock Street - in their earlier form were rejected by Warwick District Council’s planning committee in November last year.

The committee agreed with agreed with officers – the authority’s employed professionals – that the benefits of knocking down the two-storey building to replace it with 48 student bedrooms across five floors would outweigh the loss of heritage assets.

It was also deemed that the scale, mass and bulk of the new building would overdevelop the area that sits just behind The Parade in the town centre.

The club is housed in Grade II* curtilage-listed buildings that are mews-style former coach houses from the 19th century.

They were deemed “increasingly rare” within planning officer Lucy Hammond’s report, providing the basis for the council’s case that the proposals would cause substantial harm, leaving developers Ni Ann Limited – a company owned by nightclub owner Steve Smith – with a higher bar to justify their destruction.

Also at the meeting last year, there were objections over the loss of the club and listed building but also supportive comments arguing that it is the right location for student accommodation, citing problems caused by the nightclub and the tatty state of the building.

The revised plans are this time for 47 bedrooms within nine purpose-built student apartments ranging in size from three bedrooms to eight bedrooms.

Pedestrian access to the development would be from Tavistock Street and there would be no car parking provided on site.

The scheme would provide a room at ground floor level for secure parking for 49 bicycles.

In the panning design and access statement for the revised plans, JPPC Chartered Town Planners have said: “The proposed development seeks to retain the existing brick façade onto Tavistock Street.

"The design of the proposed development has been influenced by the Council’s decisions on the recently refused applications at the site.

“The development would no longer demolish the entire building, instead it would seek to retain the existing façade and provide a new building inside that (the existing building effectively being a metal frame structure sitting inside the external walls).

“The coach house appearance of the building would still be legible.”

To view the revised plans visit https://shorturl.at/TloDp