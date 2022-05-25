Plans to transform Kenilworth car park into residential flats and shops will be showcased this month

Residents will get a chance to see updated plans next week to transform the car park at the Talisman Shopping Centre in Kenilworth into residential flats and shops.

Cobalt Estates, in association with Discovery Properties, will showcase the plans to the public at the former Thomas Cook and Hays Travel unit on Tuesday May 31 between 11am and 6pm.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans are a tweak of a previous scheme to build a 105-flat student accommodation block and retail units on the old car park, which was given planning permission by Warwick District Council in 2016.

Talisman Square. Image courtesy of Advent Communications.

But the work was delayed and the building project was never started.

The town council had objected to the scheme, as did several residents living near the site.

Their concerns included loss of light to nearby buildings and a loss of space in Talisman Square with it becoming more like a ‘narrow alley or corridor’.

The current plans are no longer for student accommodation, but for 44 residential apartments across four storeys instead.

There will also be two retail units at ground level, rather than five in the previous plans.

Hugo Hawkings, chief executive of Discovery Properties, said: “We are pleased to be in a position to update the public on these plans.

“We have wanted to develop the car park and bring new living and retail opportunities to Kenilworth for a while, and although permission was secured for the student development in 2016, the commercial landscape changed quickly and it was felt a new scheme was needed.