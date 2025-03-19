Plans to turn former Aldi site in Leamington into self-storage facility

By Oliver Williams
Published 19th Mar 2025

Plans have been submitted to turn the former Aldi supermarket in Queensway, Leamington, into a self-storage facility.

The proposal includes the demolition of the current building and the erection of a 55,000 sq ft, three-storey, self-storage facility with associated landscaping, parking and servicing areas operated by Big Yellow Self Storage.

Aldi opened its new store at the nearby Leamington Shopping Park in September 2022.

For more information about the plans for the new storage facility search for W/24/1753 on Warwick District Council’s online planning portal.

