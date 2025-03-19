Plans to turn former Aldi site in Leamington into self-storage facility

Plans have been submitted to turn the former Aldi supermarket in Queensway, Leamington, into a self-storage facility.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposal includes the demolition of the current building and the erection of a 55,000 sq ft, three-storey, self-storage facility with associated landscaping, parking and servicing areas operated by Big Yellow Self Storage.

Aldi opened its new store at the nearby Leamington Shopping Park in September 2022.

For more information about the plans for the new storage facility search for W/24/1753 on Warwick District Council’s online planning portal.