Plans to turn former Warwick car dealer into shop units are thrown after after finally going before councillors

Plans to turn a former car dealership in Warwick into two new shop units have been thrown out after finally going before councillors.

Councillors at Warwick District Council’s planning committee on June 17 were finally able to review the change of use application, which was submitted in October 2023, which seeks to turn the former Kia garage in Stratford Road into two separate units.

The plans had been scheduled to go before the committee twice before but each time the plans were withdrawn due to clarifications being needed from the developer.

The former Kia car dealership in Stratford Road in Warwick during September 2024. Photo by Google Streetview

In the planning documents, it said one unit would become a ‘top-up’ convenience shop and the other would be occupied by a small business such as a hairdressers or funeral directors.

Part of the plans include having 17 parking spaces with one disabled space, one parent and child space and two electric vehicle charging spaces (one for visitors and one for staff) and a motorcycle space.

According to the planning documents, the site has been empty since April 2023 and a new Kia dealership opened at a new location in Heathcote Lane in Leamington in May 2023.

In May 2023, the 9,200 sq ft site was put on the market for £1.1million with estate agents Bromwich Hardy.

Before this planning meeting, like the previous two instances, planning officers had recommended the plans be refused due to concerns about parking.

The council report says: “The proposal fails to provide sufficient car parking facilities and vehicles would therefore be likely to park on the public highway causing inconvenience to other road users.

"The increased parking stress would harm the amenity of nearby residents.”

There were also around 20 objections to the plans – including one from Warwick Town Council due to concerns of the safety of pedestrians with vehicles coming in and out of the site.

The Kia showroom in Stratford Road in Warwick when it was still operating. Photo supplied

Some residents also submitted objections raising more concerns about access safety, parking, opening hours and what the second unit would end up being.

At the meeting councillors rejected the plans, aligning with the reasons set out by the planning officers.

To view the plans go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search: W/23/1433.