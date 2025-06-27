Plans to turn Warwick office building into flats have been thrown out

Plans that sought to turn an office building in Warwick into flats have been thrown out.

The change of use application, which was submitted earlier this year, was for a current two-storey office building in Emscote Old Wharf off Emscote Road.

Describing the site, the planning application said: “Emscote Old Wharf is adjacent to Grand Union Canal and comprises a former commercial site that was used historically for car sales and included a car wash facility.

The entrance to Emscote Wharf in Warwick. Photo by Google Streetview

"The site now comprises nine dwellings and a vacant two-storey office building built around a central courtyard accessed from a single shared access point onto Emscote Road to the south.”

The building, which is split into two offices either side of a terraced home, would have been turned into four two-bed self contained flats – with the current home in the middle remaining unchanged.

The planning documents said: “Despite being marketed for sale off plan from early 2022, no office units have been purchased or occupied and the building remains vacant.”

This was also a resubmission of a previous application submitted last year, which was later withdrawn.

According to the planning documents, the previous application was withdrawn in 2024 following feedback from the case officer regarding concerns relating to policies of providing more homes and loss of employment land.

The document said: "This revised submission has sought to address these issues and provide further clarification of matters previously raised.”

It also added that “the existing office units are no longer suitable for employment use.”

The plans received three objections from the same person, raising concerns of “overlooking and loss of privacy and overshadowing of neighbouring properties”.

However, the planning officers highlighted that the application would not have seen any alterations to the building which would result in such an ‘overshadowing’.

Officers also addressed privacy concerns by highlighting the application included “louvres as privacy screens”.

Despite addressing the objection from the member of the public and having now further objections from any of the council departments, the planning officers still refused planning permission.

In the delegated decision it said: “In this case, the proposals would deliver four dwellings with good access to facilities, services and public transport.

"However, the benefits of housing delivery, to which significant weight is attached, are tempered by the fact that the provision of four additional units would only make a small difference to housing supply. As such this is afforded limited weight.

“On the other hand, the proposal would result in harm by reason of loss of employment land/buildings.

"Conflict therefore arises with the Framework which states that significant weight should be placed on the need to support economic growth and productivity. The development will result in the loss of the existing employment use, which is not considered to be fully justified, in this instance.

“Furthermore, the development by reason of its layout and design is considered to result in an unacceptable levels of amenity for future occupiers through insufficient outlook to habitable rooms having regard to Policy BE3, the guidance set out in the Council’s Residential Design Guide.

“When considering the development as a whole, within the planning balance, the adverse impacts of the proposal would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits.”

To view the plans go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search: W/25/0222