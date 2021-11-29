Plaque celebrating a Warwick-born boxer who was the first black fighter to win a British title unveiled in the town

From left to right: Jerome Turpin, Olympic bronze medal winner Fraser Clarke, Warwick Mayor Cllr Richard Edington, Rebecca Turpin, Keith Turpin, Richard Turpin, Ady Bush, MP for Warwick and Leamington Matt Western, GB boxer Lewis Williams, and boxing pundit Steve Bunce. Photo supplied

A blue plaque has been unveiled recognising a Warwick-born boxer who was the first black fighter to win a British title and played a key role lifting the sport’s colour bar.

Dick (Lionel) Turpin has been recognised with the new plaque on Parkes Street in Warwick – the town where he was born and lived much of his life.

The plaque, which was funded by Warwick Town Council, was unveiled in a ceremony which attracted the local, regional and national boxing community.

Turpin’s family were joined by Mayor of Warwick Cllr Richard Edgington, Olympic bronze medallist Frazer Clarke, former Warwick Trident College engineering student and Team GB boxer Lewis Williams, Matt Western MP, and Ady Bush, a warden at Warwick Trident College and the man behind getting the plaque installed.

Dick was born in 1920 in Warwick and, after serving in World War Two, was the country’s number one middleweight boxer in 1947.

He was not allowed to box for the title until the British Boxing Board of Control lifted the colour bar in 1948.

Dick became the first black boxer to contest a British title against Vince Hawkins in June 1948 – comprehensively winning the fight in front of a crowd of 40,000 at Villa Park.

After becoming the first black fighter to win a British title, he went on to win the Commonwealth middleweight title. Dick retired from the sport in 1950 and died aged 69 in 1990.

His brother Randolph Turpin is famed for having beat Sugar Ray Robinson to become Middleweight Champion of the World in 1951 and has a statue in Warwick town centre.

Ady Bush, a warden at Warwick Trident College, was responsible for campaigning for Dick’s plaque and fundraising for the statue of Randolph in Warwick town centre.

He also fundraised for a painting of Dick by Paul Oz which sits in the courthouse in Warwick.

The plaque is the final piece to recognise the impact the Turpins have had on boxing and wider British sport.

Ady said: “Dick broke the colour bar more than 70 years ago and, after all those years, it’s incredible to see the impact he has had on British sport being recognised in this way.

“We have been campaigning tirelessly for decades to give the achievements of the Turpin brothers the platform they deserve.

“To have some of our students from Warwick Trident College here was fantastic and a great opportunity for them to learn about how different the world was for black athletes in the 1940s.

“It’s a great honour to have been involved in getting this plaque placed and I hope people will stop, read and truly appreciate the enormity of his achievements.”

Dick Turpin’s son, Keith Turpin said on behalf of the family: “We are extremely proud of what Dick achieved all those years ago, not just in boxing but in giving other athletes of colour the courage and inspiration to follow their dreams.

“It’s humbling to have this plaque here where he was born and grew up, and a great honour to add to his induction into the Boxing Hall of Fame earlier this year.

“We would like to thank Warwick Town Council for making this possible, Sainsbury’s for displaying the plaque on their premises, and Ady for his hard work and commitment to keeping the Turpin legacy alive.”

Warwick Mayor, Cllr Richard Edgington said: “Lionel Turpin or Dick Turpin as he was known in the boxing ring, is a historical figure in our town, and the Blue Plaque Scheme is a fantastic way to commemorate both people and places and ensure that the historic fabric of this town is not just remembered but celebrated.”