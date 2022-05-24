Platinum Jubilee event to take place in Kenilworth town centre next week

Talisman Square in Kenilworth. Picture submitted.

A special Platinum Jubilee market featuring food and drink and hand-crafted goods is set to take place in Kenilworth town centre next week.

The Talisman Shopping Centre will be hosting a Platinum Jubilee market on Friday June 3 from 10am to 3pm.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will feature a wide range of goods for visitors to buy during the celebrations.

From chocolate makers Roo Roos Chocolate Emporium to handmade jewellers Myleti Jewellery, there will be something for everyone at the market.

The market will run alongside a Jubilee street party along Warwick Road – which takes place from 11am to 4pm.

Hugo Hawkings, chief executive of Discovery Properties – the developers of Talisman Shopping Centre – said: “It’s great that Talisman will be a part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations by hosting this market.

“With the street party being held just outside Talisman Shopping Centre, the market will be a great addition to everything going on in Kenilworth on the day.

“It’ll be a fantastic occasion, and we look forward to seeing plenty of people visit the market and Talisman Shopping Centre.”

On February 6 this year The Queen became the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth.