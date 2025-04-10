Plumbing apprentice from Warwick wins national award

Ben Mills, who is a mature plumbing apprentice studying at Warwickshire College, has been announced as one of three winners of The Nation’s A* Trades Apprentice Award 2025. Photo supplied

A plumbing apprentice from Warwick has won a national award.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Mills, who is a mature plumbing apprentice studying at Warwickshire College, has been announced as one of three winners of The Nation’s A* Trades Apprentice Award 2025.

The award, run by tradespeople insurer Markel Direct, aims to highlight the work trade apprentices all over the UK are doing within their workplace, while also shining a light on the role apprentices play in the future of the construction industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a winner, Ben received a development package consisting of a Festool toolkit and accessories worth £4,000, 24-hour tools cover for a year from Markel Direct worth £294, and a £750 voucher to spend on trades clothing at workwear and tools provider ITS.

Ben was nominated by his college mentor, Amanda Bodycote, who said: “Ben has faced challenges along the way as a mature student, however he has always made time to support his peers, being the person which everyone looks to for guidance.

"Ben has shown a depth of willingness and determination to succeed and a huge amount of resilience along the way to overcome the hurdles he found himself facing.

"He works incredibly hard at everything he does, whether that’s in college or at work with his employer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On winning the award, Ben said: “Winning the prize is really going to help me with my work as I’ll have better quality tools which I can become comfortable with, and hopefully improve my competency.”

The other two winners of the award were Chris Wilson, a carpentry and joinery apprentice from Birmingham, and Gabbi Day, a roofing apprentice from Chesterfield.

After taking part in the judging panel, Rob Rees, divisional director of Markel Direct, said: “The quality of this year’s nominations was outstanding and, on behalf of the judges, I’d like to thank everyone who took the time to nominate an apprentice.

"Choosing the three winners was incredibly difficult, as so many nominations illustrated the invaluable contribution that apprentices make to the trades and construction industry.

"Winning this award is a great achievement for Gabbi, Chris and Ben, and I’d like to congratulate them all on the fantastic achievements in their careers so far.”