Plumbing apprentice from Warwick wins national award
Ben Mills, who is a mature plumbing apprentice studying at Warwickshire College, has been announced as one of three winners of The Nation’s A* Trades Apprentice Award 2025.
The award, run by tradespeople insurer Markel Direct, aims to highlight the work trade apprentices all over the UK are doing within their workplace, while also shining a light on the role apprentices play in the future of the construction industry.
As a winner, Ben received a development package consisting of a Festool toolkit and accessories worth £4,000, 24-hour tools cover for a year from Markel Direct worth £294, and a £750 voucher to spend on trades clothing at workwear and tools provider ITS.
Ben was nominated by his college mentor, Amanda Bodycote, who said: “Ben has faced challenges along the way as a mature student, however he has always made time to support his peers, being the person which everyone looks to for guidance.
"Ben has shown a depth of willingness and determination to succeed and a huge amount of resilience along the way to overcome the hurdles he found himself facing.
"He works incredibly hard at everything he does, whether that’s in college or at work with his employer.”
On winning the award, Ben said: “Winning the prize is really going to help me with my work as I’ll have better quality tools which I can become comfortable with, and hopefully improve my competency.”
The other two winners of the award were Chris Wilson, a carpentry and joinery apprentice from Birmingham, and Gabbi Day, a roofing apprentice from Chesterfield.