Poignant last lunch for Rugby's Royal Naval Association after more than 40 years of helping veterans

The President Mr Ralph Jones, the chair Mr Frank Redfern with members and associate members of the Rugby Branch of the Royal Naval Association. Photo credit: A.W.Webster

Rugby' s branch of the Royal Naval Association held a poignant last lunch recently after more than 40 years of helping Royal Navy veterans in the borough.

The branch, formed in 1976, was officially closed in 2020 but Covid restrictions meant that its final celebration dinner was not held until October 31.

A Sunday lunch, organised by the treasurer Margaret Colbourne, was held at the Arnold Rooms and was attended by members and associate members of the branch.

A spokesperson said: "It was a fitting tribute to an Association which had served ex Royal Naval personnel and their families in Rugby for 44 (plus one) years."

The Association held their monthly get togethers for many years at the old Radea club in Castle Street, only moving to Oakfield when the building was put up for sale.

Its standard was dedicated by their Chaplain Arthur Webster, with the Rector, at St Andrews Parish church in May 1979.

The branch therefore saw it as fitting that the service of laying up of the standard was also conducted in that church by their Chaplain with the Rector the Revd Canon Edmund Newey.

A spokesperson added: "The service was short but meaningful and the standard is now laid up in the Parish Church in perpetuity."