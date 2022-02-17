Polesworth and Hartshill residents given chance to talk to police

The Atherstone and Coleshill Safer Neighbourhood Team will be at Tithe Barn Car Park in Polesworth this Sunday, February 20, between 11am and 2pm.

Face-to-face meetings taking place in the next few days will offer the chance for people to share their thoughts with police - and get advice in return.

Officers will be joined by Neighbourhood Watch and community safety representatives from North Warwickshire Borough Council.

People living in Polesworth and the surrounding villages are welcome to meet the team and speak about any issues or concerns - and also obtain crime prevention advice.

A spokesman said: "There will also be available free anti tamper number plate screws, vehicle packs and packs for van owners (need to be a NWBC resident), available to come and collect, plus you can bring items along to be property marked, including bicycles and tools, etc.

"In addition North Warwickshire Neighbourhood Watch has a number of alarms, locks, etc available to buy. We look forward to seeing you."

The SNT team will then be at Hartshill Community Centre Car Park on Monday, February 21 between noon and 3pm.

Residents can similarly flag up any problems and get crime prevention advice. There will again be the special number plate screw, vehicle packs, including those for an owners from the borough, plus the chance for property marking.

Earlier in the week officers were in Hartshill to tackle the ongoing concerns about parking at school times.

A spokesman said: "Illegal parking warning tickets were issued. Whilst we appreciate that parking is difficult we do ask that drivers do consider other road users, residents and members of the public who are walking and using the pavement.

"Please do not park on double lines, park over the pavement , block access to residents driveways or cause any other obstructions.