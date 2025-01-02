Police appeal for help to find Kenilworth man who has been missing since December 10

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Warwickshire Police are appealing for help to find a Kenilworth man who has been missing since December 10.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aaron is described as white, 5ft 9in in height, of medium-build and with cropped brown hair.

He was clean shaven hen he was last seen and believed to be wearing dark clothing, possibly joggers, and possibly a hooded jacket.

If you see Aaron, call 999.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kenilworth man Aaron, 33, has been missing since December 10. Credit: Warwickshire Police.

If you know where Aaron is or can help the police to find him, contact Warwickshire Police citing Incident 170 of December 24

You can use our online reporting portal https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v1/report-missing-person/ or you can call 101.