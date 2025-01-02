Police appeal for help to find Kenilworth man who has been missing since December 10

By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Jan 2025, 10:30 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2025, 10:31 GMT
Warwickshire Police are appealing for help to find a Kenilworth man who has been missing since December 10.

Aaron is described as white, 5ft 9in in height, of medium-build and with cropped brown hair.

He was clean shaven hen he was last seen and believed to be wearing dark clothing, possibly joggers, and possibly a hooded jacket.

If you see Aaron, call 999.

Kenilworth man Aaron, 33, has been missing since December 10. Credit: Warwickshire Police.Kenilworth man Aaron, 33, has been missing since December 10. Credit: Warwickshire Police.
If you know where Aaron is or can help the police to find him, contact Warwickshire Police citing Incident 170 of December 24

You can use our online reporting portal https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v1/report-missing-person/ or you can call 101.

