Police appeal for help to find Kenilworth man who has been missing since December 10
Warwickshire Police are appealing for help to find a Kenilworth man who has been missing since December 10.
Aaron is described as white, 5ft 9in in height, of medium-build and with cropped brown hair.
He was clean shaven hen he was last seen and believed to be wearing dark clothing, possibly joggers, and possibly a hooded jacket.
If you see Aaron, call 999.
If you know where Aaron is or can help the police to find him, contact Warwickshire Police citing Incident 170 of December 24
You can use our online reporting portal https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v1/report-missing-person/ or you can call 101.