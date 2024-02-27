Police appeal for witnesses after 59 year old man dies in hospital following road collision
The driver was taken to hospital but died as a result of his injuries
A 59-year-old man died in hospital following a single vehicle collision on a country lane in Rugby.
The incident happened in Barby Lane, between Hillmorton and Barby, on Sunday (February 25) at about 3.50pm.
Northamptonshire Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident.