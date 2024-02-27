Register
Police appeal for witnesses after 59 year old man dies in hospital following road collision

The driver was taken to hospital but died as a result of his injuries
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 27th Feb 2024, 17:19 GMT
Updated 27th Feb 2024, 17:19 GMT
A 59-year-old man died in hospital following a single vehicle collision on a country lane in Rugby.

The incident happened in Barby Lane, between Hillmorton and Barby, on Sunday (February 25) at about 3.50pm.

Police officers said a silver Mercedes left the carriageway before coming to a stop in a ditch.

The driver was taken to hospital but died as a result of his injuries.

Northamptonshire Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

