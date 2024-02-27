Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 59-year-old man died in hospital following a single vehicle collision on a country lane in Rugby.

The incident happened in Barby Lane, between Hillmorton and Barby, on Sunday (February 25) at about 3.50pm.

Police officers said a silver Mercedes left the carriageway before coming to a stop in a ditch.

The driver was taken to hospital but died as a result of his injuries.