Police appeal for witnesses after man in his 50s dies in crash near Rugby

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died in a traffic collision near Rugby.

A man in his 50s lost his life in the accident near Draycote Water at around 9pm last night (Thursday, April 3).

The two-vehicle collision involved a silver Citroen and a blue Peugeot 208.

It happened on the A426 Southam Road.

The man’s next of kin has been informed and his family are being supported by a family liaison officer (FLO).

A spokesman for Warwickshire Police, said: “Investigations are underway and we ask anyone with dashcam footage of the collision or either vehicle in the lead-up to the collision to come forward.

“If you can help or have any footage, please contact us quoting incident number 364 of 3 April.”