Police appeal for witnesses after pedestrian dies in M1 accident near Lutterworth

A pedestrian has died following a collision with a lorry on the M1 near Lutterworth.

Officers are appealing for witnesses following the accident today (Wednesday, August 23).

Police were called at 7.47am to a report of a collision involving a pedestrian and a HGV close to junction 20 on the northbound carriageway.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene while the driver was not injured.

The northbound carriageway remains closed while investigation continue at the scene. The southbound carriageway was closed but has since reopened.

Officers from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation unit are investigating the collision and appealing for witnesses.

Anyone who saw the collision or the circumstances leading up to it is asked to get in contact with police.

Alternatively anyone who may also have dashcam footage relating to the incident we would also like to speak to.