Police appeal for witnesses after teenage girl dies and man seriously hurt in Wolvey collision
Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage girl died in a two-car collision in Wolvey.
The accident happened around 6pm on October 1 at the junction of Mere Lane and Copston Lane.
The driver of one of the cars was taken to hospital with serious injuries and the driver of the second car, a girl in her late teens, died at the scene.
Specialist officers are supporting the girl’s family at this time.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dash cam footage, is asked to call 101 or visit www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ citing incident number 274 of 1 October.
