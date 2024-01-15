Police are appealing for owner of recovered bike in Rugby to come forward
Rugby Police are appealing for the owner of a stolen bike that’s now been recovered to come forward.
The bike was stolen from North Street, Rugby, on Saturday, January 13, around 6pm.
It was recovered a short while later.
If you think this was your bicycle contact 101, quote crime number 23/1771/24 and provide a description of your stolen bike, and proof of ownership.