Police are appealing for owner of recovered bike in Rugby to come forward

If you think this was your bicycle contact 101, quote crime number 23/1771/24 and provide a description

Rugby Police are appealing for the owner of a stolen bike that’s now been recovered to come forward.

The bike was stolen from North Street, Rugby, on Saturday, January 13, around 6pm.

It was recovered a short while later.

