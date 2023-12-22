Police are appealing for witnesses after elderly pedestrian injured in Bilton collision
Police are appealing for witnesses after an elderly woman was injured in an accident in Bilton.
Rugby officers want to know more about the collision which saw an 86-year-old pedestrian hurt.
It happened around 12.15pm on Friday, December 1, when a vehicle reportedly collided a woman outside Tesco in Main Street.
A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision itself or the actions prior to and after the collision.
“If they can email the [email protected] inbox with reference 1386785 or report it viahttp://www.warwickshire.police.uk/.../how-to-report-a-crime"