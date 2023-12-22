Register
Police are appealing for witnesses after elderly pedestrian injured in Bilton collision

“A vehicle reportedly collided with an 86-year-old pedestrian outside Tesco”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 11:13 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 11:13 GMT
Police are appealing for witnesses after an elderly woman was injured in an accident in Bilton.

Rugby officers want to know more about the collision which saw an 86-year-old pedestrian hurt.

It happened around 12.15pm on Friday, December 1, when a vehicle reportedly collided a woman outside Tesco in Main Street.

The incident happened outside Tesco. Google Street View.The incident happened outside Tesco. Google Street View.
The incident happened outside Tesco. Google Street View.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision itself or the actions prior to and after the collision.

“If they can email the [email protected] inbox with reference 1386785 or report it viahttp://www.warwickshire.police.uk/.../how-to-report-a-crime"